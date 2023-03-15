Home

Komodo Dragon Attacks Deer, Swallows It Alive In Few Seconds. Shocking Video Goes Viral

Komodo dragons are the largest extant species of lizard, growing to a maximum length of 3 metres or 10 feet.

Komodo dragons are apex predators and dominate the ecosystems in which they live.

Komodo Dragon Eats Deer: The very sight of a lizard crawling on the wall of our house is enough to give us the creeps. Now, imagine a lizard that is much bigger, strong, and heavier than the house lizard. Meet the Komodo dragon, also known as the Komodo monitor, the largest species of lizard. The video we are sharing with you shows a big Komodo dragon attacking a deer and swallowing it alive in just a few gulps.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Power (@animals_powers)

The deer never had a chance against such a big hunter. Let’s share some interesting facts about the Komodo dragon. Komodo dragons are the largest extant species of lizard, growing to a maximum length of 3 metres or 10 feet. They can weigh up to 135 kg. They are apex predators and dominate the ecosystems in which they live. Komodo dragons’ group behavior in hunting is exceptional in the reptile world. They also occasionally attack humans.

The video has received many comments. Sharing a few with you here.

