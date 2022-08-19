Krishna Janmashtami 2022: India is celebrating Janmashtami today, the festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. The day is often observed with numerous rituals of which ‘Dahi-Handi’ is one of the most prominent. Also known as the ‘Gopalakala,’ ‘Dahi-Handi’ is a ritual in which devotees of Lord Krishna make a human tower and recreate the famous act of ‘Maakhan Chori’ or butter stealing which is one of the many mischievous acts from the Lord’s childhood stories. It is observed on the next day of Janamashtami.Also Read - Krishna Janmashtami 2022 LIVE Streaming: Watch Online Celebrations From ISKCON, Dwarkadhish Temples

While most Dahi Handi human pyramids are created by men with a light-weight boy at the top, this video proves that girls can also be Govindas and create and make an impressive pyramid in Dahi-Handi competitions. On the second day of Janmashtami, a group of girls participated in a Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai's Dadar Nakshatra Lane.

The girls, dressed as Govindas in yellow T-shirts, made a tall three-tier pyramid with a girl climbing to the top to break the Dahi Handi. A massive crowd gathered around them to watch the girls break the Dahi Handi hung really high.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Girls participate in the Dahi Handi competition in Mumbai on the occasion of Janmashtami Visuals from Dadar Nakshatra Lane, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/0PwbhPd1y2 — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2022

Every year the festival of Janamashtami is celebrated by Hindus to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, the God who is the embodiment of playfulness and innocence. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar. The festival of Janamashtami is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance and music performances, and the ‘Dahi-Handi’ competition.