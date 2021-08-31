Nathdwara: On Monday, devotees across the world celebrated Janmashtami, which marks the birth anniversary of Lord Krishna. And on this special occasion, the Shrinathji Temple also celebrated it like every other year in its traditional way by presenting 21-cannon gun salute. The Shrinathji Temple shrine is located in Nathdwara, 48 kilometers north-east of Udaipur city in Rajasthan. There are several prominent temples around the world that celebrates the Krishna Janmasthami in unique ways, but Shrinathji Temple is said to be the only temple across the world that celebrates this occasion with 21-cannon gun salute.Also Read - Ayodhya turns into fortress on eve of Dharam Sabha

Watch a video of the special Krishna Janmasthami occasion here:

#WATCH | Shrinathji Temple administration presented traditional 21-gun salute on the occasion of Krishna #Janmashtami in Rajsamand, Rajasthan last night pic.twitter.com/lobXG8ql9o — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

The Shrinathji Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Shrinathji– a form of Lord Krishna manifested as a seven-year-old child. This temple is considered an important pilgrimage centre by the Vaishnavas. During occasions like the Janmashtami, Holi and Diwali, when the air is vibrant with joy and festivities, hundreds of devotees throng to the shrine. The temple deity is treated as a living image and is attended with daily normal functions, like bathing, dressing, meals called “Prasad” and resting times in regular intervals. Since the deity is believed to be a child form of Krishna, special care is taken and attention is given to the deity, the same way a mother would take care of her child.

On the occasion of Krishna Janmasthami, a grand shobha yatra is taken out and at midnight the doors of the shrine are closed and Shreenathji’s birth is announced amongst chanting mantras and 21-gun salute is fired from the Rasala Chowk.

However, this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no special religious celebrations done on the birth anniversary in Srinathji temple of Nathdwara, but a 21-gun salute was given to mark the tradition.