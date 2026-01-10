Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma set the dance floor on fire at Nupur Sanon- Stebin Ben sangeet with Lollipop Lagelu - WATCH

Home

As Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben start their wedding festivities, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma set the stage on fire. Watch viral video.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are under the public gaze, whether it is for their personal life or professional life. One such similar case happened with singer Stebin Ben and Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon. As the wedding festivities started for the duo, the celebrations captured hearts online, giving a sneak peek to netizens. Surrounded by close friends and family, the couple was seen soaking up the festive spirit with music, dance, laughter and colour. Soon after the ceremony happened, several videos from the event started resurfacing on social media.

When will Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben tie the knot?

As per reports, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben are all set to tie the knot on January 11, 2026.Their fairytale wedding is expected to take place at the luxurious Fairmont Udaipur Palace. From royal dector, sylish outfits to celebrity presence, the wedding is already being described as one of the most awaited celebrity unions of the year.

For her sangeet ceremony, Nupur Sanon donned a vibrant multi-coloured lehenga. She was seen performing a lively dance with her girl gang to the song Sajanaji Vaari Vaari. The bride-to-be looked radiant in her colourful ensemble, which she paired with a golden choli adorned with delicate golden bead strings. To complete her look, she went with dewy make-up and matching jewellery.

Kriti Sanon’s emotional dance



Adding more magic to the evening, Kriti Sanon gave a deeply emotional performance along with her mother for Nupur and Stebin. Their heartfelt performance left everyone emotional and was undoubtedly a beautiful and emotional moment for Nupur, who watched her family express their love through dance.



Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma set the stage on fire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Kriti Sanon also stole the spotlight as she danced with actor Varun Sharma to the popular Bhojpuri track Lollipop Lagelu. Kriti wore a pink shimmery lehenga paired with matching jewellery. Looking all bits of beautiful, she set the stage on fire with her energetic moves. Beaming with happiness, she delivered a power-packed performance that added glamour and excitement to the evening.

