Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon marries singer Stebin Ben in a fairytale Christian wedding in Udaipur – SEE VIRAL PICS

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben get married in Udaipur. Check viral pictures inside.

In the world of Bollywood, celebrity weddings are always a grand affair, making to headlines and grabbing all the attention. But while some celebrations became the talk of the town, others managed to feel magical while remaining deeply personal. One such similar case was with Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben. The two has tiied the knot in Udaipur, and their wedding appeared nothing short of a dream. Their union was filled with love, elegance and intimate moments that quickly captured the internet’s attention. As photos and videos from the ceremony surfaced online, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the dreamy vibe surrounding the couple’s Big day.

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s Intimate Fairytale Wedding

Happiness ran in the sanon family as Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, walked down the aisle and tied the knot with her long-time beau, Stebin Ben, in a beautiful Christian ceremony. The wedding was a private and intimate affair, with only near and dear ones in attendance. The serene setup, floral décor and soft pastel aesthetics added a fairytale charm to the entire event, making it a visual delight.

What did the couple wear?

Looking breathtaking as always, Nupur donned a stunning white wedding gown that perfectly complemented the elegance of the ceremony. Her outfit exuded dreamy vibe of the celebration. Stebin, on the other hand, opted for a classic white tuxedo paired with black sunglasses, giving his look a stylish and modern touch. Together, they made for a striking couple, radiating happiness and calm as they embarked on their new journey together.

