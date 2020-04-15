The re-run of epic mythological show Ramayan directed by Late Ramanand Sagar has been making headlines ever since it’s historic comeback on Doordarshan TV amid the ongoing nationwide coronavirus lockdown. Ramayan has created a stir on social media and every day the creative minds of Twitter manage to make memes. The funny jokes and memes mainly consist of Lakshman, Ravana, Sita and Khumkaran. Most of them are on Khumkaran aka actor Nalin Dave. Also Read - Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia Says COVID-19 Crisis is 'Agni-Pariksha' And Lockdown is 'Laxman Rekha'

Have a look at the memes:

#Kumbhkaran #Ramayana

Modi Ji – #Lockdown for One Days..

Modi Ji – Lockdown for 21 Days..

Modji Ji – Lockdown for 14 More Days.. Me all the time – pic.twitter.com/Wng3bgrL8Y — कुम्भकरण (@vipsdntlie) April 13, 2020

#Kumbhkaran when u know it’s wrong but still u do it for your bro😒😒😒 pic.twitter.com/LDTr5n1RnE — prapti (@praptivr) April 13, 2020

*Nobody* Me while eating Maa k haath ka khana#Kumbhkaran pic.twitter.com/CsRaveMZmo — नम्रता👩‍🔬 (@Namratanasare) April 13, 2020

Accept it or not…. makers of @GameOfThrones got the giants idea from #Ramayan. #Kumbhkaran was the real giant 😎 pic.twitter.com/zd7B5dvDSL — Vishal Pandey 🇮🇳 (@VishalK03006226) April 13, 2020

My alarm trying to wake me up ….#Kumbhkaran pic.twitter.com/Zcf5YXbqDP — Janvi dixit (@jyotidi20268310) April 13, 2020

Lakshman Memes:

I am the only one who think Gautam Gambhir is similar to laxman charactor in Ramayan Both are aggressive 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #Ramayana #Laxman #LaxmanJi pic.twitter.com/hz9nHepRfq — HITMAN ROCKY 😎 (@HitmanRocky45) April 15, 2020

The re-runs of Ramayan has given a boost to Doordarshan’s TRPs. As per the 2020 week 13 ratings released by BARC, the channel’s weekly earnings were around 156,48 crore.