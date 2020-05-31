Making some gutsy attacks on politicians and right-wingers, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra roasted YouTube sensation Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar. Unless you’re living under a rock, you would be aware of the murky debate on ‘YouTube Vs TikTok’ which was snowballed after content creator, Carry Minati released a video roasting TikToker Amir Siddiqui by taking digs at his grammar, hinting that his education was inadequate. Also Read - Sanjay Raut Blames 'Namaste Trump' Event For COVID-19 Spread in Gujarat, Targets Centre For Poor Lockdown Planning

Rid with abuses and slurs, Carry escalated the e-war on whether creators on YouTube or that on TikTok make better content. At the peak of its popularity, YouTube took down the video even though it was "a day away from saying that the most liked and most popular non music video on YouTube Globally belongs to an Indian Creator."

Tapping into the debate and shouldering the responsibility to school Nagar, Kamra released a new video roasting the former for his uncool utterance of abuses and looking down upon the less priviledged. Brutally trolling Nagar, Kamra pointed out CarryMinati's own slips in pronunciations before beginning to take serious digs at him. Accusing him of cyber bullying, Kamra says that Carry is fit to be in the parliament with his knack for making fun of the poor. The 11 minutes 33 seconds backfired and among the 6.4 million of those who viewed it, over 1.7 million disliked it.

Watch Aaja Beta Carry Teko Roast Sikhaye here:

Taking to his Twitter handle, Kamra reacted to the majority dislikes on his video. He tweeted, “I think the best case future for Carry fans is joining the BJP IT Cell… (sic)”

On another note, Ajey Nagar recently dropped a teaser of his upcoming project, YALGAAR.