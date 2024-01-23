By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Kuno National Park Lits Up With Joy As Namibian Cheetah Jwala Gives Birth To Three Cubs: WATCH
This comes just weeks after another Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs.
Namibian Cheetah Jwala: Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav in a post on X said that the Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs.
Yadav said this comes just weeks after another Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. The Union Minister congratulated all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country.
Bhupender Yadav shared a video of the mother and her newborns on X with the caption: “Kuno’s new cubs! Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs. Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country. May Bharat’s wildlife thrive…”
Kuno’s new cubs!
Namibian Cheetah named Jwala has given birth to three cubs. This comes just weeks after Namibian Cheetah Aasha gave birth to her cubs.
Congratulations to all wildlife frontline warriors and wildlife lovers across the country.
May Bharat’s wildlife thrive… pic.twitter.com/aasusRiXtG
— Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) January 23, 2024
