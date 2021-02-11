Tiger laughing video: When we think of a tiger, we often imagine the ferocious creature and its loud roar, which sends shivers down our spine. However, these majestic creatures also laugh and enjoy, just like humans. Recently, a video showing the amazing bond between a tiger and human, and having fun together has gone viral on social media. Also Read - The Terrifying Moment a Lion Checked Into a Hotel in Gujarat's Junagadh, Video Captured on CCTV | Watch

In the viral video, the man can be seen tickling the tiger, while the beast rests in his lap. Yes, tigers do get tickled and as the video shows, they quite enjoy it too. The 38-second clip shows the trainer lovingly rubbing tiger’s belly while the tiger enjoys all of it, while giggling and laughing like a child. At one point, he even places his hand inside the mouth of the animal.

Watch the awesome video here:

#WATCH | Tiger giggles with trainer, video goes #viral on Social media pic.twitter.com/vdpug4o19B — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 10, 2021

The video has gone viral on the internet showing how the most ferocious of beasts can can be tamed with love. The man, in fact is not even wearing a shirt and seems super confident and comfortable having fun with the tiger.

Well, on previous occasions also, videos and pictures of tigers laughing has gone viral. Check out these adorable pictures shared on Instagram by wildlife photographers :

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lauren McIntyre Photography (@laurenmcintyre.photography)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Fang Fang (@fangfang_travels)

How adorable, right?