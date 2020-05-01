New Delhi: May 1 marks May Day, also known as International Workers’ Day and Labour Day in different parts of the world as a celebration of labourers and the working classes. It is observed every year to pay tribute to the contribution of workers across the world. Also Read - Google Staff Protests Worldwide Against Workplace Harassment

On this day, workers and laborers come together and showcase their strength that indicates that how effectively together they can struggle to bring a positive reform for the working class in the society. Also Read - Labour Day 2019: Why May 1 is Considered as ‘International Workers Day’, Know Importance, Significance

History Also Read - French prosecutors probe Macron ex-bodyguard over passports

Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement in the US in the 19th century when industrialists used to exploit the labour class and made them work for 15 hours. Standing against the injustice, labor unions went on a strike on May 1, 1886,in the United States of America and demanded that workers should not be forced to work more than eight hours a day.

The strike was followed by a bomb blast in Chicago’s Haymarket Square on May 4 which took lives of several people and police officers and injured more than 100 people. To honor those who died in the blast, the International Socialist Conference declared 1 May as a day designated for labourers.

May Day in India:

In India, the day is also known as Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas or Kamgar Din. The first May Day in the country was celebrated in Madras (now known as Chennai) by the Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan on May 1, 1923.

The red flag, which symbolises Labour Day, was used for the first time in India, raised by Prominent communist leader Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar. He also passed a resolution stating that the government should announce a national holiday on Labour Day in India and since then the country has continued to celebrate May Day.

May 1 is also celebrated as Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day in India. On this day in 1960, they attained statehood after Bombay (now Mumbai) was divided based on linguistic lines.