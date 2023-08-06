Home

‘Labour Of Love’: UP Artisan Makes 400 Kg Lock For Ram Mandir

Sharma, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, plans to the gift the unique handcrafted lock to the Ram Temple authorities later this year.

Satya Prakash Sharma, an elderly artisan from Aligarh, operates a 400 kg lock which he has made for the Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, in Aligarh, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Aligarh, UP: An elderly artisan from Uttar Pradesh has made the “world’s largest handmade lock” for the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya which is likely to be thrown open to devotees in January next year. Terming the effort as a “labour of love”, Satya Prakash Sharma, an lockmaker from Aligarh–famous for its handmade locks, toiled for months to make the massive 400 kg lock as a testament of his devotion to Lord Ram.

Sharma, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram, plans to the gift the unique handcrafted lock to the Ram Temple authorities later this year. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust officials said they are receiving offerings from scores of devotees and they will have to see where the lock can be used.

A herculean effort

Talking about the herculean effort, Sharma said he made massive lock keeping the Ram Temple in mind. Sharma’s mammoth creation is 10 feet high, 4.5 feet wide, and 9.5 inches thick and comes with a four feet key. The gigantic lock weighs a whopping 400 kilograms.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Sharma said his family has been engaged in making handmade locks for over a century while he has been hammering, grinding, and shining locks in Aligarh, also known as ‘taala nagri’ or the land of locks, for over 45 years.

The lock was displayed at the annual Aligarh exhibition earlier this year and Sharma, who is busy making minor modifications and adding embellishments to his creation, said he wants it to be perfect.

‘Labour of love’

It was a “labour of love” for me while my wife, Rukmani, too helped me in this arduous venture, Sharma said.

“Earlier we had made a 6 feet tall and 3 feet wide lock but some people suggested making a bigger lock so we started working on it,” Rukmani said, adding that final touches are being given to the lock.

According to Sharma, it cost him about Rs 2 lakh to make the lock and he has willingly poured his life’s savings in turning his dream project into a reality.

“As I’ve been in the lock-making business for decades, I thought of making a giant lock for the temple as our city is known for locks and no one has done anything like this before,” he said.

Consecration ceremony in January

Meanwhile, the temple trust will hold the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir on January 21, 22, and 23 next year for which an invitation will be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ram Mandir Trust General Secretary Champat Rai said on Friday.

The trust members had earlier said they would be sending an official invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event.

“The consecration ceremony of Ram Janmabhoomi will take place in the third week of January next year. Three dates 21, 22, and 23 of January — have been fixed for the consecration ceremony. We will invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony which will also be attended by prominent sadhus and other dignitaries,” the trust’s General Secretary Champat Rai said.

“The main event would be kept non-political. Guests from different political parties will also be invited, provided they have the intention to come. There will be no stage in the programme nor any public meeting,” he said.

The trust plans to invite over 25,000 Hindu religious leaders of 136 Sanatan traditions for the ceremony.

A list of such saints is being prepared by the temple trust and soon an invitation letter will be sent to them with the signature of trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, he said.

