Home

Viral

Lady Cop’s Fingers Get Crushed By Car’s Trunk Lid, Her Colleagues Make Startling Discovery | Watch Viral Video

Lady Cop’s Fingers Get Crushed By Car’s Trunk Lid, Her Colleagues Make Startling Discovery | Watch Viral Video

The lady officer has her left hand placed on the trunk of the car while it is open, and the lid comes down heavily crushing her fingers.

Lady Police Officer’s Fingers Get Crushed By Car’s Trunk Lid, Her Colleagues Make Startling Discovery | Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: When we work as a team then we build strong bonds with our team members who become more like friends. We often indulge in good humour and share jokes with them. also, play pranks with them. these fun activities help in strengthening the bond as well as keeping the work and workplace atmosphere calm and lively at the same time. This becomes all too important for a team comprising law enforcement officials and officers, like in the police force given the kind of tough conditions they work in.

One viral video shows a lady police officer pulling an intelligent prank on her colleague. The lady officer has her left hand placed on the trunk of the car while it is open, and the lid comes down heavily crushing her fingers. Two of her colleagues rush to help her only to realise that the fingers that were crushed were actually prosthetics.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

It is these kinds of light-hearted moments that make both lives and works easier for us.