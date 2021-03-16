Lahore: Recently, a barber from Pakistan’s Lahore is gaining huge popularity after a video of him cutting hair using unique tactics has gone viral on social media. In the video, the barber, Ali Abbas can be seen using unconventional methods for a haircut using hammer, butcher’s knife and even fire to style hair of his customers. Soon after he started using new tactics to give a hair cut, his salon is always crowded and one can mostly spot people from the younger generation getting a hair cut at the salon. Also Read - Huge Snake Attacks Zookeeper During Instagram Live Session, Leaves Netizens Shocked | Watch Viral Video

Speaking to a local media channel AryNews, Ali said that he first began the experiment of cutting hairs using a cleaver and hammer and then he practiced it for one year and only then he started using the new skill on his customers. The hairdresser further said that he had also adopted a unique way of giving layers to hair by using glass pieces. "We normally use scissors to give layers in the hair to make them fine and look good on the person," he said.

Watch the video here:

One of the female costumers when asked about her experience at Ali’s salon said that initially, she was scared to try out the new styling process, but things went on smoothly, and she was satisfied with the process. She said, “I am satisfied with the haircut and will visit him next time also.”

Ali said that after using fire and cleaver, he is also planning to introduce more unique ways of haircut in the future.