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Lamborghini Huracan DRIFTS on Bengalurus road: What happened to driver after video goes viral on internet?

Lamborghini Huracan DRIFTS on Bengaluru’s road: What happened to driver after video goes viral on internet?

A Lamborghini performing dangerous drifting stunts in Bengaluru went viral, prompting police action as authorities booked the driver for reckless driving that endangered public safety on city roads.

Lamborghini driver performs dangerous drift stunt in Bengaluru

A shocking video of a luxury Lamborghini performing dangerous drifting stunts on Bengaluru’s busy MG Road has taken social media by storm, prompting swift police action. The late night stunt, captured on camera has sparked outrage over reckless driving on public roads.

White Lamborghini Doing Drifts on Bengaluru’s MG Road

Around 2 am to 3 am, the driver was seen in a white colour Lamborghini near Anil Kumble Circle popularly known as MG Road. Hitting circular drifts in the middle of the public junction he can be seen in the video doing ‘donuts’. Moments later, the Lamborghini is seen zooming away from the spot after drifting and screeching the tyres.

Road Safety Neglected, Super Cars Drifting in MG Road Bengaluru

A few social media users called the whole act as dangerous that can harm public safety if some other vehicle comes at that time. As per the news published in Hindustan Times, the super car drifted multiple times while making U-turns at high speed. As per officials quoted in the report, roads are public spaces and nobody has the right to do such stunts anywhere whether it is day or night.

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Videos of Lamborghini doing Drift went Viral

Bengaluru Traffic Police registered a suo motu FIR based on the viral video and didn’t wait for any complainant to file a complaint against the car owner.

Here’s the video

A Lamborghini owner has been booked after performing a high-speed drifting stunt at Anil Kumble Circle on MG Road in Bengaluru in the early hours, police said on Saturday.​ Officials stated that the incident occurred around 2-3 a.m. The luxury car was seen drifting dangerously,… pic.twitter.com/WHzM9KV8Gk — Hate Detector (@HateDetectors) March 21, 2026

Published under Section 281 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) of rash driving that put human lives in danger. Police are looking into the identity of the driver involved in the stunt and have initiated action against him.

Twitter users react to Lamborghini Drift Video

The video sparked outrage among social media users with some tagging the Bengaluru Police on how can someone even dare to do stunts in public roads. “Impose a hefty fine!”, one user wrote under the tweet. Some felt that such incidents take place even after implementation of strict traffic rules and there should be better punishments.

Bengaluru Police Probe into Registration Details

Videos of Lamborghini drifting in MG Road went viral on social media after which officials are now verifying the registration number on databases. Authorities looking into CCTV footage to establish the identity of the driver and will take action if he violates any other norms like fake registration number or has no insurance.

Viral Videos where Lamborghini did stunts

Recently there have been videos where Lamborghini drivers have done stunts just for getting viral on social media. Due to digitalisation people are able to capture such videos and report to the police quickly.

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