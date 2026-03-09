Home

Lamborghini owner surprises child by offering seat in vehicle, internet shares heartwarming reactions | Watch viral video

Viral video: A founder makes a little one's 'dream come true' by offering him a seat in his Lamborghini. Scroll down to watch the wholesome moment.

Viral News: Kids often dream about big cars, bikes, and fancy dolls. When a founder was riding his Lamborghini on the busy road, he noticed a child looking at his car from behind the Activa. The little one is seen talking to the woman riding the vehicle about the big car, as revealed from his gestures and excitement. However, what happens next leaves the internet surprised.

The man riding the Lamborghini moves ahead and comes just at the side of the moving Activa. He drops the window of the car and asks the kid if he wants to sit inside the vehicle. The excitement of the kid is totally visible through his expressions. He sits in the car, and the lady who was riding the Activa continues to click his pictures on her mobile device. You can watch the viral video here.

What’s the viral video about?

The viral video features a founder riding in a Lamborghini car who observes a kid sitting in the back seat of an Activa. The kid is seen making gestures at the moving car and keeps talking to the lady who rides the Activa with a big and wide smile.

Before the child sits in the car, the man’s conversation about surprising the child has struck a chord online. He talks about the excitement of the little kid before dropping the car window and asking him for a ride.

The child readily agrees, and the founder welcomes him inside his Lamborghini. At this, the lady who was accompanying the child on the Activa takes out her phone to click the little one’s pictures.

The viral video was shared with the caption, “A Random Kid on a Scooter with his Mother was Super Excited to see Lamborghini, I offered him with a SURPRISE RIDE, but kid wanted to only SIT INSIDE the Lamborghini & CLICK a PICTURE . Made his DREAM Come True . If I meet the Kid next tym will Surely take him for a quick Spin In my Lamborghini.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Spreading happiness,” and another wrote, “God bless you brother.”

The third comment read, “That’s the reason why he owns Lamborghini.”

