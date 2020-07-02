In a tribute to the iconic Italian supercars, Automobili Lamborghini on Tuesday unveiled a futuristic supercar-inspired luxury yacht named ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’. For this futuristic project, Lamborghini has partnered with superyacht builder The Italian Sea Group, announcing that only 63 units of it will be made. Also Read - Brand New Lamborghini Worth Crores Damaged In Crash Just 20 Minutes After Purchase in England

This one-of-a-kind limited edition boat, powered by two MAN V12-2000 hp engines, can generate 4,000 horsepower and will be capable of hitting speeds of 60 knots. The 63-foot-long boat will be built of carbon fiber and weigh 24 tons, which is very light for a yacht.

Automobili Lamborghini and @italianseagroup present ‘Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63’ – a limited edition motor yacht named after Lamborghini’s 1963 foundation and inspired by the Sián FKP 37. Discover more: https://t.co/ZyA6V0qQzu#Lamborghini pic.twitter.com/SnuMahibl0 — Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) June 30, 2020

More so, Lamborghini’s iconic clean lines, hexagon shapes, Y-motif, and materials have been incorporated into the yacht’s interior design. Further, the bow lights are a tribute to the Y-shaped front lights seen on the Lamborghini concept car Terzo Millennio and Sián FKP 37.

“If I had to imagine a Lamborghini on water, this would be my vision. I’m delighted to celebrate this successful collaboration,” said Automobili Lamborghini marketing and communication chief executive officer, Katia Bassi.

The first boat will be available at the beginning of 2021 and its cost is 3.4 million dollars (roughly Rs 25.6 crore) for each boat. It will be fully customisable in colours and materials.

Italian Sea Group founder and chief executive Giovanni Costantino told The Boat International: “Selected owners around the world will own not only the fastest Tecnomar motor yacht in the fleet, but a Tecnomar for Lamborghini 63 masterpiece. I’m proud that we have chosen to create this innovative and challenging project with Automobili Lamborghini, which links technology, supreme design, quality and performance.”