New Delhi: Remember the hilarious viral video of the paragliding man in Himachal’s Manali who started crying mid-air and even begged his guide saying, “Bhai 500 zyada lele lekin land kara de bhai”? Well, this time it’s a woman whose attempt to paragliding has failed miserably and a video of her screaming out of fear is going viral on the internet. The viral video has been reportedly shot in Himachal Pradesh’s Khajjiar town. Also Read - Lahore Barber Uses Hammer, Butcher’s Knife, Fire for Styling Hair, Video Goes Viral

The video that has been posted on Instagram by an user with the name Incredible_Himalya is being widely shared on various social media platforms. The video was posted with the caption, "Another legendary Paragliding Video from Khajjiar! She is Didi of that Land Karade Guy, it seems."

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Incredible Himalya (@incredible_himalya)

In the beginning of the video, the woman can be seen getting prepared for the adventurous ride, but the moment it begins we can hear her screaming out loud and within seconds she started crying “oh mummy, Bhaiyya jaldi utar do”. While the guide asks her to take a long breathe and lean her back towards him, she couldn’t stop crying and kept requesting the guide to bring her to ground soon. Throughout the ride, she kept her eyes shut and kept saying in Hindi, “My hands and legs are shaking, if you want I’ll pay you Rs. 1000, but please stop the ride soon.”

She even said, “I’ll not open my eyes, I’ll fall off if I do so”. And while landing she screamed once again saying, “Bhaiyya dheere chalao (Brother, go slow)”.

The video has garnered nearly 20K views, and is going crazily viral. Meanwhile, netizens has dropped hilarious comments on the comment section of the video. While showed pity for the lady, one user wrote, “She is not scared…..her selfie stick didn’t shake at any moment.”

