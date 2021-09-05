Maine: A landlord had the shock of his life when he discovered 19 tarantulas and a large python snake inside his house that was recently vacated by the tenants. Later, the landlord had to call the animal rescue team to the apartment located at Auburn in Maine in the US.Also Read - Rare One-in-two Million Blue Lobster Found By Fisherman, See Pics Here

After animal rescuer Drew Desjardins reached the spot, he found that four of 19 tarantulas had died and that the ball python did not have water. Speaking to the media, Desjardins said that he took the surviving animals back to his home and that they were doing fine.

A report by the Associated Press said that all the recovered animals are illegal in Maine and will be relocated. However, there was no word on whether the tenant was being sought.

Soon after the rescue operation, Desjardins, have posted photos of the tarantulas and the ball python he rescued from the landlord’s house, and the post has gone viral across social media platforms.

Sharing the post, Desjardins wrote, “Received a phone call from a nervous landlord today about some abandoned animals in an apartment in Auburn. 19 tarantulas (4 dead) and all are illegal in Maine and a ball python that had no water. All are doing well now.

Never a dull moment in my world. 😎” With the picture of the snake in a bucket full of water, Desjardins had also written, “Happy to have water again.”