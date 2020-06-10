Found softening the mood with their staunch support and warm hearts, the Sikh community can be seen catering aid be it in Syria amid attacks from Israel, in India during floods or anti-CAA protests, Bushfires in Australia or now during the #BlackLivesMatter protests in America. Making sure that no protestor sleeps on empty stomachs, The Gurdwara Sahib of New York, in Queens Village set up a langar to feed those protesting against George Floyd‘s murder. Also Read - Anti-Viral' Fabric to Fight Coronavirus? Gujarat Company Comes Up With Long Term Solution Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Kalgidhar Trust – Baru Sahib shared a poster of the community's noble work on their Facebook page. It was captioned, "Pandemic or Protests – Guru ka Langar is always there As we all know that the world is dealing with the deadly COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak. But there are few people who are risking their lives for the betterment of society. Gursikhs are one of those few people. Langar-Seva is one of the basic principles in the Sikhism. And the Sikh community across the globe is doing the same in this need of the hour. The Gurdwara Sahib of New York, in Queens Village, has served more than 1,45,000 free meals in the last two months. Gurdwara Harmandir Sahib, Amritsar has daily served more than 100,000 people. In the latest example of selfless service, the Gurdwara Sahib of Queens Village fed a group of protestors who were there for George Floyd killing. These Gursikhs are trying their best not to let anyone sleep empty-stomach. They are working day and night in fighting for COVID-19 as well as global starvation. We must feel proud of these noble souls. And we should learn from them how to work for the other selflessly. Share and Support. Naam Japo, Kirt Karo, Vand Chhako (sic)."

On Wednesday, June 10, George Floyd who was murdered in police custody on May 25, was finally laid to rest following a funeral service at a Church in Houston. The African-American man’s custodial killing has stoked widespread protests in the US and other countries over racial injustice and his funeral was attended by over 500 mourners including Grammy-winning singer Ne-Yo.