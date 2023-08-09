Home

Giant Israeli Snake Tries to Eat Porcupine, And Then…

The porcupine's quills did not allow the snake to spit out the porcupine. In the end, both the porcupine and the snake met their deaths in the tragic encounter.

Israeli snake dies after trying to eat a porcupine. Photo: AVIAD BAR/PARKS AND NATURE AUTHORITY

Israel: A natural drama unfolded in Shoham, Israel, as a snake was discovered dead with a porcupine lodged in its mouth. Earlier this week, dog owners in the area spotted a massive snake near the local dog park. The reptile was motionless, with a porcupine stuck in its mouth, as reported by the Jerusalem Post.

What The Specialist Say?

Reptile ecologist Aviad Bar from the Nature and Parks Authority visited the park and determined that the snake, a non-venomous black whip snake, had attempted to consume the porcupine.

“From an analysis of the situation, it can be assumed that the snake tried to devour the porcupine and as soon as it decided to abandon its unusual meal, it realized the magnitude of its mistake,” the Jerusalem Post quoted Aviad Bar.

Bar further stated that the porcupine’s quills did not allow the giant reptile to spit out the animal.

“The one-way direction of the porcupine’s quills did not allow the snake to spit out the porcupine and in the end both the porcupine and the snake met their deaths in the tragic encounter.”

It is worth noting that Israel is home to three species of porcupines and the diet of the animal includes small mammals, insects, birds, and reptiles – including snakes.

Snakes – The misunderstood creatures

According to the English Nature and Parks Authority, the black whip snake is a common snake in Israel. It’s also the longest non-venomous reptile there. Because it’s not venomous, it’s helpful in controlling the rodent population.

Israel is home to about 41 snake species, and most of them aren’t harmful to humans. Only nine species are venomous. Venomous snakes use their venom to catch prey and defend themselves, while non-venomous snakes either swallow their prey whole or squeeze them to death.

Despite some negative perceptions, snakes play an important role in their ecosystems. They help maintain balance and control pests like rodents. Snakes and porcupines are protected in Israel. If you come across a distressed animal, you can report it to the Parks and Nature authority by calling *3639, and they’ll take care of it.

