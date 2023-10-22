Home

Large Python Rescued By Wildlife SOS In Delhi, Released In Natural Habitat

The 6-foot-long snake, identified as an Indian rock python, was carefully extricated.

Python Rescue: A South Delhi resident was amazed to see an unexpected stowaway passenger inside his car. A massive 6-foot-long python snake had taken refuge inside his car much to his shock! The snake was safely rescued by Wildlife SOS and then handed over to the forest department for release into a natural habitat. The car owner contacted the Wildlife SOS hotline (9871963535) requesting urgent assistance. Wildlife SOS dispatched a well-trained and equipped team from the Rapid Response Unit who reached the location in record time and assessed the situation in the presence of the police and forest officials.

The trained team members then went under the car to locate the snake which had entered the engine area by this time. The 6-foot-long snake, identified as an Indian rock python, was then carefully extricated.

The complicated procedure took over half an hour as the rescuer had to crawl underneath the car and locate the python before he could gently coerce it to show itself. Once the large reptile was located, it was then safely shifted to a bag and the healthy snake was handed to the forest officials who would release it back into the wild.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “Such incidents indicate how urbanisation is modifying habitat for species and elbowing them into corners, leaving no space for them. In this case the snake found itself no options but to get inside a car. Thankfully, the car owner was kind enough to contact Wildlife SOS and was patient while we rescued the snake. We have to be able to coexist with other creatures.”

Wasim Akram, Deputy Director- Special Projects, Wildlife SOS said, “The Indian rock python is often mistaken to be dangerous because of its size. In reality, pythons are harmless and non-venomous. They are poached for their skins, meat and body parts.”

Geeta Seshamani, Co-founder and Secretary, Wildlife SOS said, “Snakes are an indicator species and draw our attention to the plight of our eco system. Delhi plays host to such incredible species and we must be aware and tolerant of these species in our space.”

Wildlife SOS hotline 9871963535

