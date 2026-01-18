Home

Darkness in daytime: Largest solar eclipse of 21st century will be observed next year on..., will it be visible in India?

The largest solar eclipse of 21st century will be observed next year on August 2. Check the list of areas it will be visible across the world.

Solar eclipse 2027

Largest solar eclipse: In a historic turn of astronomical events, the world will witness a massive celestial activity which arrives only once in many generations, making it a rare occurrence for the earth. As per astronomical reports, the world will witness a celestial event on August 2, 2027, which will be the longest total solar eclipse of the century. As per the reports, the solar eclipse will fade the daylight as Sun will vanish behind the Moon, forcing vast regions of the earth into massive sudden darkness. Here are all the details you need to know about the August 2, 2027 solar eclipse which is being called the longest total solar eclipse of the century.

What will be the duration of century’s largest solar eclipse?

As per what is predicted, the eclipse will reach its maximum totality for 6 minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest total solar eclipse visible from Earth in more than 100 years. According to the Eclipse Atlas, the eclipse will start its journey over the North Atlantic Ocean, between North America and Africa, moving to other parts of the world.

Areas where century’s largest solar eclipse will be seen?

As per what the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has predicted, the first landfall of the historic solar eclipse will impact regions near Tangier in southern Morocco, where the solar light will be missed for almost five minutes. Moving from this region, the eclipse shadow will then be seen across southern Spain and Gibraltar, before passing through Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Sudan and parts of Somalia, leaving millions in daytime darkness.

Will the solar eclipse visible in India?

As per NASA, India will also be part of this global moment but the whole experience will be different. In a contrast from the other parts of the world, India will witness a partial solar eclipse, without complete darkness on August 2, 2027. However, more importantly, the event will link observers across continents under the same cosmic alignment.

