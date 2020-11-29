New Delhi: The month of November has come to an end, and with it, the eclipses for the year as well. However, on Monday (November 30), you have the opportunity to witness the last lunar eclipse of 2020, which also happens to coincide with Karthik Purnima, an important day in Indian calendar. Also Read - Lunar Eclipse 2020: Last Chandra Grahan of This Year on November 30 | All You Need to Know

Tomorrow's eclipse is a penumbral one and is expected to start around 1:02 PM in the afternoon, peak at around 3:12 PM, and conclude by 5:23 PM Indian time. In other words, it will be peak afternoon to late evening with the Sun blazing the sky when the last lunar eclipse occurs in India.

What is a penumbral eclipse?

Penumbra means half-shadow. The penumbral lunar eclipse happens when the Sun, the Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned with each other. Here, the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon, blocking the Sun’s rays from reaching the Moon’s surface. When this happens, the Moon is completely immersed in the penumbral cone of the Earth. In other words, the Earth covers all or part of the Moon with the outer part of its shadow.

However, it should also be noted that the penumbra is duller than the dark core of the Earth’s shadow and it makes a penumbral eclipse difficult to differentiate from a normal full Moon.

It won’t be visible in India

Space enthusiasts and sky gazers will be in for a treat and likely be joined by people worldwide to view the last lunar eclipse of 2020. However, we in India might not be so lucky as the Moon will be below the horizon when the eclipse occurs.

Nevertheless, people living in North and South America, Australia, Europe, and select parts of Asia can witness the full glory of the last lunar eclipse of 2020. If you wish to have a good view of the celestial event, you can simply livestream it on several platforms.