With ‘work from home’ being the new normal, seems people have gotten too comfortable with the new setup, often landing themselves in embarrassing situations. Recently, an awkward incident was reported from Peru when a lawyer was caught having sex during a Zoom court hearing after leaving his camera on. As astonished court officials watched on, Hector Paredes Robles took off his clothes and sat on a chair before a naked woman, believed to be one of his clients. Also Read - Student Changes Name to 'Reconnecting' in Online Class to Trick Teacher, Twitter Calls Him 'Genius'

The incident happened when Robles had been taking part in a virtual hearing involving a feared local gang, Los Z de Chanchamayo. Soon after his X-rated performance was spotted by officials, outraged judge John Chachua Torres immediately called to stop the court proceedings. He sent a police officer to intervene as a female aide tried to alert Paredes Robles that his sex session was being watched and recorded on a live feed. Also Read - Work From Home Norm Creates Tax Challenges For SEZs, Clarification Expected in Budget 2021

Branding him a disgrace to his profession, judge Torres said, “We are witnessing obscene acts which represent a violation of public decency and are aggravated by the fact they are being recorded nationally.” Also Read - Carjackers Target CEO of Management Firm at Gunpoint on Noida Expressway, Fourth Incident in a Year

After a female court worker confirmed that the camera belonged to Paredes Robles, Judge Torres instructed the State Prosecution Service to launch an immediate investigation. Meanwhile, the lawyer has also been barred from any more involvement in the ongoing cases and would face 2 separate probes.

Responding to the incident, a regional High Court statement said, “We condemn the actions of the lawyer Hector Paredes Robles who during a virtual remand hearing committed obscene acts which violated public decency. The judge in charge of the hearing excluded the lawyer from the defence representatives and ordered a duty lawyer to replace him.”

It added, “He also ruled that Peru’s Public Ministry and the local bar association should be informed so they can take appropriate action.”