‘Got laid off overnight’: Software engineer reveals how a 9 PM Teams call ended jobs for 150 engineers

Sharing the experience on the social media platform Reddit, the employee said the layoffs were announced during an unexpected Microsoft Teams meeting.

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'Got laid off overnight': Software engineer reveals how a 9 PM Teams call ended jobs for 150 engineers(Photo Credit: AI generated)

Viral news of the day: A software engineer has alleged that around 150 employees from their engineering team were fired overnight in a sudden restructuring exercise at Hy-Vee. Sharing the experience on the social media platform Reddit, the employee said the layoffs were announced during an unexpected Microsoft Teams meeting.

What happened during the 9 PM Microsoft Teams meeting?

The employee, in a post on Reddit, wrote, “Around 150 members of our engineering team were invited to a 9 PM Microsoft Teams call, where we were informed that our team was being shut down as part of a restructuring. The news came completely out of the blue.”

The employee explained that he joined the organisation as an intern, spending seven months in the role before being offered a full-time position as a Software Engineer. According to the post, he worked with the company for nearly 1.8 years overall, contributing as a full-stack developer on production applications using technologies such as React, Node.js, Express, JavaScript/TypeScript, REST APIs, and database systems.

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Did the affected employees receive severance pay or prior notice?

“I had joined Hy-Vee as a Software Engineering Intern, worked there for 7 months, and was fortunate to be converted to a full-time Software Engineer. In total, I spent around 1.8 years with the company, working as a Full Stack Developer on production applications using React, Node.js, Express, JavaScript/TypeScript, REST APIs, and databases,” the post further read.

The post read, “What made the situation even harder was that there was no severance or layoff package. One meeting, and it was over. I’m grateful for everything I learned during my time there and for all the amazing teammates I had the chance to work with. At the same time, it’s difficult to process how quickly things can change in this industry.”

The post has gone viral. Several people have filled the comment section with their remarks. “How are you open to join immediately? No notice period??,” wrote a user. Another user wrote, “company? or India branch? i had no idea about this company and checked LinkedIn. they have close to 20k employees. no way they shut down entirely.”

A user added, “how come every company these days is avoiding severance pay when employees are literally struggling to pay rent ? If companies are going bankrupt its fine, but most of them have money and are firing employees just because they can. Shouldn’t everyone ask for a raise then ? because with your current peanut salary you dont know how long you can survive in this ai race.”

“Some of the companies mention in the offer letter clause itself that they will not be liable to pay any severance package, if they lay off any employees. For example, In our company it is just either party one month notice or they will pay in-lieu of notice period,” another user wrote.