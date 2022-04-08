Lemon Price Hike Memes: Vegetable prices in Delhi and adjoining areas have shot up due to an increase in the transportation cost as a result of the fuel price hike. Lemon prices have also skyrocketed in Gujarat, Telangana, Rajasthan and several other parts of the country. Lemons are being sold for Rs 70 to Rs 90 per kg in Azadpur Mandi, the largest wholesale market in Delhi. Lemon price soared to Rs 240 per kg in Gujarat and Rs 160 a kg in Karnataka. In Jaipur, lemons are being sold for around Rs 400 per kg.Also Read - When Life Gives You Lemons, Do Not Make Lemonade. They Are Now Costlier Than Apples, Mangoes

Lemon water, which is considered the common man's cold drink in summers, seems to have become an elite drink in this sizzling summer. There's a famous saying – When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. But due to the recent price hike netizens have changed it to – When life gives you lemons, sell them.

The lemon price hike has been trending on Twitter since yesterday and with the prices still high, the Twitterati can't stop flooding the platform with memes, jokes, and opinions.

Here are some of the funniest memes and tweets about lemon price hike:

When life gives you lemons, sell it to buy oil #LemonPrice — Just Joke (@UnfunnyChutkule) April 8, 2022

Nimbu so expensive that Indian bikes will now have stickers of — Robin Stanley (@StanRobin) April 7, 2022

When life gives you lemons, Sell Them. #nimbu — Amit (@a__mit) April 7, 2022

Nimbu paani wala shop bnd kr diya ,

Bolta hai ki itne paise me nimbu paani kyoun pina , naariyal paani piyo — Aman (@A_manSays) April 7, 2022

Nimbu 350kg aaj se shikaji band pic.twitter.com/PL1Ctn6gG2 — Ritesh (@Ritesh34557696) April 7, 2022

Is this any new breed of nimbu……? — shUbm__xix (@sHuBmZoNe) April 7, 2022

So now

Nimbu paani is costlier than entire meal at some dabha https://t.co/slqmCrh9v7 pic.twitter.com/GRn0jr7jSX — Bayek (@monk7222) April 2, 2022