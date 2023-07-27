Home

Watch: Leopard, Cub Enter TV Serial Set At Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City

Watch: Leopard, Cub Enter TV Serial Set At Mumbai's Goregaon Film City

In a clip shared by news agency ANI, crew members can be seen running in panic after spotting the big cat on the set. The clip further shows the leopard walking on the set.

A leopard along with its cub was spotted moving on the sets of a Marathi TV serial at the film city.(ANI).

Mumbai: Panic gripped the people working at Mumbai’s Goregaon Film City when a leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial last night.

“A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday. All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, “More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this,” ANI Tweeted.

Watch Here

#WATCH | A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday. All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, “More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This… pic.twitter.com/m1YgSXARl6 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

According to All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta this was the third of fourth incident within the last 10 days. He also claimed that the administration is not any measures to stop the leopard straying incidents.

“More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Govt is not taking strong measures towards this,” Gupta said.

Not The First Incident

The leopard straying incident comes days after a big cat attacked a dog in the film city on July 18. The wild animal comes inside the sets of TV serial ‘Ajooni when 200 members of the crew and cast were busy with their work.

After the incident, several teams of officials visited the site and reviewed the situation there.

As per the founder and president of Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare (RAWW) Pawan Sharma since the grass in the region become tall during the ongoing monsoon season. Forest officials are cutting the tall grass in the leopard-prone areas and have also initiated a program public awareness program in which they are urging local residents and Film City workers to be alert and take necessary precautions in order to avoid any human-animal conflict.

The Film City, a bustling hub for shooting major serials and movies, is located on the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. Notably this area is also a home to leopards and also abuts the Aarey Milk Colony, a forest area within the maximum city.

The shooting process in the area often becomes a nightmare to the ongoing leopard menace in the area. The leopard straying incident in the area has created a panic atmosphere among the actors and unit staff who come for shooting.

