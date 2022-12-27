Leopard on Loose Injures 15 People in Assam’s Jorhat, Dramatic Videos Erupt

Multiple videos of the leopard attacking a four-wheeler carrying forest staff and then a van with civilians has surfaced online.

The leopard is seen attacking a four-wheeler carrying forest staff.

Guwahati: As many as 15 people, including three forest personnel, women and children were injured after a leopard trespassed into the Rainforest Research Institute campus(RFRI) in Assam’s Jorhat district and attacked the people on Monday, a forest official said. The leopard was found moving around the campus in Chenijan area of the district since early morning.

The residents of the campus informed the forest department and a team rushed to the spot to capture the animal. The big cat attacked several residents of the campus and three forest personnel, before fleeing the area.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF LEOPARD ATTACK

After several failed attempts, forest personnel were able to tranquilise the leopard and capture it. The injured people were admitted to a hospital and their condition was stated to be stable.

A forest department official said the animal frequently changed its location and later strayed into neighbouring villages taking advantage of darkness. Speaking to TOI, DFO (in-charge) Jorhat, Ranjit Konwar said that the leopard has strayed out of the RFRI in the evening and started attacking locals in neighbouring villages surrounded by tea gardens. RFRI is surrounded by acres of forests and the leopard is suspected to have come out of there.