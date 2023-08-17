Home

50 Baboons vs Leopard: Watch Who Won In The Ultimate Wildlife Showdown

In a display of unity and strength, the baboons launched a brutal attack on the big cat, demonstrating their full force and speed.

leopard attacked by 50 baboons on road. | Photo: Latest Sightings

We all know that jungles are cruel places which are full of predators, and the only applies there is the law of ‘survival of the fittest’. Only the fittest animals survive and they live in a constant chaos of ‘hunt or be hunted’. Dreadful fights between different animals are a common thing in jungles, with sometimes predators kill the prey or sometimes preys take the lead and today’s video is all about that. A brutal encounter between a leopard and a troop of baboons has surfaced online and gone viral. The video depicts around 50 ferocious baboons attacking the leopard on a secluded road. The video has struck fear into netizens and demonstrated the power of unity in overcoming challenges.

What The Clip Show?

The clip commences with the leopard walking alongside the road. As the leopard approaches a sizable group of baboons in the middle of the road, it charges toward the animals, perhaps thinking it could overpower and hunt one of them. However, all its plans are dashed as the baboons swiftly pivot from their retreat and begin chasing the big cat, leading it to realize its mistake.

Interestingly, the enraged baboons launch a merciless assault on the predator, showcasing their strength and speed. The animals are seen overpowering the large cat, which is unable to withstand the attack. The wildlife spectacle halts traffic on the road until the animals eventually clear the way.

Watch The Video Here

“38-year-old Merve Mersinligil, a pianist and pedagogue (piano professor), was on her very first Kruger National Park safari with her husband, 44-year-old Lawyer Viktor Szontagh, when she captured this all on camera,” read the caption of the video.

Since being shared the video has accumulated over 200k views on YouTube and has attracted a plethora of comments from social media users. The users were amazed by the unpredictability of wildlife.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“The alpha male baboon deserves all the praise. He changed the whole momentum of his troop with his bravery,” a YouTube user commented.

“The alpha male instantly said, “Not on MY watch!” The hunter became the hunted. I love leopards but that was an awesome display of teamwork and unity from the baboons. The best defense is a strong offense. Wow,” said another.

“The alpha of the group, the biggest one, will face the leopard, absolute respect, he is not the head of the troop for nothing,” another said,

“That boss that tackled the leopard showed why he deserved to be the leader,” commented a user.

