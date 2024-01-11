Home

Leopard Cub Reunited With Mother After Being Rescued From Sugarcane Farm

The cub, approximately 1.5-month-old, was discovered by a vigilant farmer who promptly reported the sighting to the forest department.

Wildlife SOS veterinarians at the rescue centre identified the cub as a female.

Leopard Cub, Mother Reunited: In a stirring wildlife rescue operation, a leopard cub was successfully reunited with its mother after being found near a sugarcane field in Nagapur, situated in the Manchar Forest Range. The cub, approximately 1.5-month-old, was discovered by a vigilant farmer who promptly reported the sighting to the forest department, initiating a chain of events that led to the cub’s rescue, treatment, and ultimate reunion.

The incident unfolded in Nagapur, where a female leopard cub was found near a sugarcane field, injured and in distress. The farmer, recognising the need for immediate intervention, contacted the Maharashtra Forest Department, who swiftly responded to the call for assistance. The leopard cub was transported to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre – jointly run by Wildlife SOS and the Maharashtra Forest Department – for a comprehensive health assessment and treatment.

Wildlife SOS veterinarians at the rescue centre identified the cub as a female, approximately 45 days old, with minor wounds and scratches on her paws. Additionally, she displayed signs of dullness and dehydration. Laser therapy was also performed on the wounds, and ointments were applied to aid in the healing process.

After a day of attentive care, the leopard cub, now in improved health, was deemed ready for the crucial step of reuniting with her mother. She was carefully placed in a secure box within the field where she was initially found. Camera traps were strategically deployed in the vicinity to closely monitor the reunion process. To the joy and relief of all involved, the mother leopard made an appearance within an hour. She approached the box, assessed her cub, and without hesitation, gently picked her up by the scruff of her neck. The pair retreated into the surrounding wilderness, marking a successful reunion.

Dr. Akhilesh Dhage, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS, shared insights into the treatment process, stating, “We focused on providing the cub with the necessary medical care, including fluid therapy to address dehydration and laser therapy for her wounds. After ensuring her good health, we returned to the field to initiate the reunion process.”

Sandesh Patil, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division, “Upon receiving information about the cub’s presence in the sugarcane field, our team acted promptly to transport the cub to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for treatment. We are grateful for the collaborative efforts that led to the successful reunion, ensuring the well-being of the cub and its return to the wild.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO, Wildlife SOS said, “This latest operation showcases the ongoing impact of our conservation endeavours. Each reunion contributes to the preservation of the leopard population in the wild, playing a crucial role in maintaining the delicate ecological balance. Wildlife SOS remains steadfast in its mission to protect and conserve the rich biodiversity of India, ensuring a harmonious coexistence between humans and leopards.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.