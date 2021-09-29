Mumbai: A leopard cub, believed to be about a few months old and separated from its mother, was spotted walking in the rain on a street in Mumbai’s Aarey Milk Colony. The unexpected and rare scene was witnessed on Tuesday, when some Mumbaikars saw the small female leopard cub attempting to find cover in a tin shed. Its fur was covered in wet mud.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Dances to Kareena Kapoor's Bole Chudiyan, Delights The Internet | Watch

Watch the video here:

Visuals from Aarey forest,Mumbai.. Just besides the former metro 3 carshed area you see the leopard & her cubs while one of the cubs & had lost it way & was rescued.. The so called infra enthuus want the metro carshed to be built here 🙄👇 #SaveAareyForest pic.twitter.com/WkxgEITjZo

Concerned for its safety, onlookers soon called in a group of animal rescuers who picked up the cub and took it to safety. A few police officers also arrived to assist and coordinate the rescue. In the pictures which have gone viral, animal rescue workers can be seen holding the cub, which is wrapped in a cosy blanket. By late evening the cub looked calm in the blanket.

Here are some pictures after the rescue:

Meanwhile, efforts are on to reunite the cub with the mother leopard in the forest.

“The female cub is barely 45 days old. We have now placed her in a spot inside the national park where chances are high of the mother leopard finding her and thereby leading to a reunification,” sassistant commissioner (wildlife) at SGNP, Dr Shailesh Pethe told Times of India.

Notably, Aarey is a vast swathe of green in Mumbai and home to a wide variety of animals and birds. It was declared a forest after massive protests against the proposed construction of a Metro carshed. City activists have reiterated that the entire Aarey Forest must be protected and conserved, so that the biodiversity is safeguarded.