Concerned for its safety, onlookers soon called in a group of animal rescuers who picked up the cub and took it to safety. A few police officers also arrived to assist and coordinate the rescue. In the pictures which have gone viral, animal rescue workers can be seen holding the cub, which is wrapped in a cosy blanket. By late evening the cub looked calm in the blanket.
Here are some pictures after the rescue:
Meanwhile, efforts are on to reunite the cub with the mother leopard in the forest.
“The female cub is barely 45 days old. We have now placed her in a spot inside the national park where chances are high of the mother leopard finding her and thereby leading to a reunification,” sassistant commissioner (wildlife) at SGNP, Dr Shailesh Pethe told Times of India.
Notably, Aarey is a vast swathe of green in Mumbai and home to a wide variety of animals and birds. It was declared a forest after massive protests against the proposed construction of a Metro carshed. City activists have reiterated that the entire Aarey Forest must be protected and conserved, so that the biodiversity is safeguarded.