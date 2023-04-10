Home

Viral

Leopard Hunts Monkey By Jumping Between Trees, Internet Is Astonished: Watch

Leopard Hunts Monkey By Jumping Between Trees, Internet Is Astonished: Watch

The leopard did an almost impossible job, and that too with a swag.

We have witnessed many instances where members of the feline species pulled out some incredible hunts.

Viral Video: If we talk about who is the best hunter among animals, then the cat family will walk away with the crown. We have witnessed so many instances of the members of the feline species pulling out some incredible hunts. Right from the cats in our houses and neighbourhood, to the jungles and grasslands of Asia and Africa, tigers, lions, and leopards are among the top predators.

The video we are sharing with you shows a leopard in pursuit of monkeys who are jumping from one tree to another. The leopard follows them relentlessly and easily jumps between the trees. In fact, it looks like the leopard is much more adept at climbing and jumping the trees.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “Leopards are not only opportunistic but versatile hunters.”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Leopards are not only opportunistic but versatile hunters. pic.twitter.com/bYGxGLFJqr — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) April 6, 2023

I will not say that leopards are opportunistic because that goes against their nature because any hunter will never miss a chance to get an easy meal. And here, the leopard did an almost impossible job, and that too with a swag.

The video has received several comments. Sharing a few with you.

Rajiv Krishna @RajivKrishnaS Replying to @susantananda3, “Don’t they get hurt when they fall from such heights?”

it’s me, lissa @mel_menc Replying to @RajivKrishnaS and @susantananda3, “They are cats”.

Jitendra @jitssss Replying to @susantananda3, “These cats have flexible bodies, so they get less hurt and they control their body.”

Sonali Das @SonaliD82403754 Replying to @susantananda3, “Flexibility of the body enables them to do such crazzy stunts.😃”

समुंदर…🇮🇳 @nicky6676 Replying to @susantananda3, “Wow”.

Dibyajyoti Kausshik @DKaushhik Replying to @susantananda3, “OMG OMG,!”

Muhammad Haaris Andamani @HaarisAndamani Replying to @susantananda3, “Nice capture, jo jeeta wahi sikandar.”

Princi @ManjulSmita Replying to @susantananda3, “Amazing 😍😍😍😍😍 Hunting in air 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.