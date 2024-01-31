Leopard Injured In Highway Accident Rescued By Wildlife SOS And Maharashtra Forest Department

Home

Leopard Rescue: Wildlife SOS swiftly responded to a distress call from the Maharashtra Forest Department, concerning a male leopard involved in a road accident on the Pune-Nashik highway. The leopard, now under the care of Wildlife SOS, is receiving medical treatment at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC), run jointly by Wildlife SOS and the forest department.

After receiving a call from the Maharashtra Forest Department late in the night, the Wildlife SOS and Junnar Forest Division rescue team promptly reached Kalamb in the Manchar forest range, where the injured leopard was discovered. When the team arrived at the spot, they were met with a difficult situation. A huge crowd had gathered and blocked the road to witness the incident. As a result, the injured leopard found himself in an extremely agitated state due to the surrounding hue & cry caused by the public.

The rescue team assessed the situation and successfully tranquilised the injured big cat using a dart gun. The leopard, estimated to be 5 years old, was then gently placed in a trap cage and transported for immediate medical care.

Once at the leopard rescue facility, the feline underwent a thorough examination, which revealed serious head trauma, a broken mandible, and broken canines and incisors. Currently the leopard is receiving supportive therapy, oral medications and antibiotics. Though in a state of lateral recumbency, the leopard is eating well.

Dr. Chandan Sawane, Veterinary Officer at Wildlife SOS, stated, “The leopard’s injuries were severe, including a broken lower mandible and fractures in both canines and incisors. Our immediate focus is on providing necessary medical care and support for its recovery. We are also providing him with the necessary feed for his ease.”

Amit Bhise, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Junnar Division, expressed, “The timely response from Wildlife SOS and Junnar Forest Division was crucial in handling the situation. Working together ensures a better outcome for the injured leopard and highlights the importance of high quality veterinary care.”

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, highlighted, “This grave incident highlights the harsh reality involving road accidents and wildlife, all a consequence of the expanding urban landscape. As habitats shrink and highways keep cutting through these animals’ natural habitats, the risk of such incidents keep increasing. Wildlife SOS remains committed to addressing the challenges posed by infrastructure expansion, providing immediate assistance to wildlife in distress.”

