Leopard Rescued From 80-Ft-Deep Open Well In Maharashtra

Till the time a strategy was being devised to extricate the leopard, a plastic crate tied with ropes was lowered into the well.

The leopard is currently under medical observation and will soon be released back into the wild.

New Delhi: A new day, and a new story of agony for yet another wild animal due to the dangers of uncovered wells. The Maharashtra Forest Department and Wildlife SOS sprang into action to rescue a young female leopard from an 80-foot-deep well in Savargav village, situated in Junnar Forest Range. The leopard is currently under medical observation and will soon be released back into the wild.

On Thursday afternoon, farmers of Savargav village heard an unfamiliar sound originating from a neighbouring well. On approaching closer, they saw a leopard struggling to stay afloat in the nearly 80-foot-deep, open well. Concerned for the animal’s well-being, they immediately reported the situation to the Maharashtra Forest Department. A three-member rescue team from the Wildlife SOS Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre was also called into action to assist the forest officers.

Till the time a strategy was being devised to extricate the leopard, a plastic crate tied with ropes was lowered into the well. This helped the tired leopard to board the crate and get some rest. The rescuers then lowered a trap cage and after a 30-minute-long effort, the leopard was safely pulled out of the well.

The leopard is currently under medical observation at the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre which is run by Wildlife SOS in collaboration with the Forest Department.

Dr Akhilesh Dhage, Veterinary Officer, Wildlife SOS said, “Upon initial inspection, we discovered the leopard to be a young female, approximately 2 years old. The leopard has not sustained any kind of injuries and remains active and healthy. Currently, she is under observation and we will soon release her back into a suitable natural habitat.”

