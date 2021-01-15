Viral Video: In a rather surprising video that has gone viral online, a leopard is seen approaching a group of people and playing with them. This unusual behaviour from a wild animal has raised concerns among wildlife experts and forest officials, with some speculating that the leopard may have been hand-reared and therefore used to the presence of humans. Also Read - Professional Binge Watcher: Love Netflix and Pizza? This Company Might Have a Job For You

The private possession of endangered cats, including leopards, is prohibited in India.

In the video, which was reportedly filmed at the Tirthan Valley in Himachal Pradesh, the big cat can be seen walking up to a group of people standing on a roadside. While some people scrambled to get away, one stood still as the leopard approached and tried to climb him playfully. Another man was then filmed playing with the big cat in a scene that has raised eyebrows on social media.

Footage of the leopard’s strange behaviour began to go viral yesterday and gained further attention after it was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan.

“Not able to read behaviours of this leopard. Behaving strangely,” he wrote, also criticising the behaviour of people standing around the leopard. “People are not behaving better though. Videos circulating since evening. From HP.”

He looks a domesticated one. Maybe escaped from some estate. Some says it is from tirthan valley, HP. Not confirmed. But need more investigation. @rameshpandeyifs pic.twitter.com/PF3OwQJ3Ll — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) January 15, 2021

In the comments section, Kaswan added that the leopard looked like a domesticated one and may have escaped from some estate.

Footage of the playful leopard has been viewed thousands of times over on social media, leaving many stunned. A large section of audeience also criticised the group filmed playing with the animal as “foolish” and “dumb”.