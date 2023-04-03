Home

Leopard Snatches Buffalo Calf From The Herd; Incredible Hunt: Watch

The hunt was always on and the leopard took it.

It is not without reason that the cats are counted among the top hunters and here it is proved yet again.

Viral Video: We have witnessed numerous encounters between predator and prey. The most popular ones are between the cat family and their designated targets. The most popular hunts involve tigers, lions, and leopards. Here we have a video of a leopard getting a buffalo calf.

A leopard runs into a herd of buffalos and grabs a calf by its throat and runs away into the dense grass while the adult members run after it to save the baby, but the leopard runs away with the hunt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wildlife Stories (@wildlife_stories_)

The video has received some comments. Sharing a few with you.

wildlife_stories_, “Buffalo attack for leopard 😲😲😱😱 How would YOU caption this?😱 Share this with someone who NEEDS to see this!”

tahir_qureshi81, “Guys, the leopard has run away with the calf. Watch carefully”.

odera_ozoka, “Not today hommie😂”.

cuillerier337, “Wow natures love for their younger saving the best they can ❤️”

0nezero10, “Buffaloes reactions was totally impressive.. They don’t hesitate or even stop and think.. They just go and helps each other with all costs..”

linda.mark57, “Better run leopard, Hope they saved the calf”.

Inshewett, “You are wrong, the leopard is taking young búfalo between his teeth”.

adventurs007, “Life or death struggle. The calf is fighting for his life. The leopard is fighting starvation and, therefore, also for his life”.

