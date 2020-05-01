With humans locked inside for a change, the animals and birds including their rare species are clearly having a gala time what with flamingos being spotted in Mumbai, nilgai in Noida and dolphins in Kolkata ghats. In another episode of the lockdown encouraging wild animals to prowl the city streets, a leopard was recently spotted in Noorpur village in Gosainganj, on the outskirts of Lucknow late on Thursday night. Also Read - Lockdown 2.0: PM Modi Holds Crucial Meeting, Discusses Exit Strategy, Relaxations With Top Ministers

The feline took refuge in a tunnel pipe when villagers streamed out to dent its privacy. In an interview with a leading news agency, a village local Mohit Kumar, who had first spotted the leopard, said, "I ran for my life and informed the villagers and then the police. The leopard had also been spotted a few days ago in Sarojini Nagar area."

Failing to catch it despite trying to get the leopard out of its hiding area, the forest officials had a hard time in trying to cordon off the area which was packed with a huge number of villagers. Assistant commissioner of police, Mohanlalganj, Sanjeev Sinha said that the team had spread a net at the end of the tunnel to trap the leopard whenever it decides to walk out.

Earlier, a leopard was spotted in Karimganj village in Bareilly district this week. Talking about similar spotting of wild animals off late, Lalit Verma, Chief conservator of forests, Rohilkhand zone shared, “Apart from leopards and tigers, there have been numerous sightings of hyenas, jackals, deer, jungle cats and crocodiles in human settlements in the last one month. We have rescued many wild animals since the lockdown. Due to the lockdown, there is hardly any movement on roads and animals are moving around freely.”

The animals and their free party time is subjected to the extention of lockdown. Once the lockdown is lifted and traffic restored on the roads, the straying of animals into the urban areas would stop as they would move back into the forest areas. Sharing the same insight, RK Singh, Zoo director said, “The leopard is stuck deep inside the culvert and will take time to come out only when he sees that people are not around.”