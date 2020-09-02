Last month, an adorable video of a mother leopard with her babies playing around in a hut in had gone viral on social media. Notably, the leopardess had given birth to four cubs inside a tiny hut in Maharashtra’s Nashik on August 18. Also Read - Waited For 2 Hours to Get the Perfect Shot: Pune Photographer on Viral Black Leopard Picture
Now, after 15 days, the leopardess carried each of her new offspring to the jungle one by one, by carrying them in her mouth.
According to Forest Officer Tushar Chavan, the leopard had come to the village to give birth as it was the monsoon season and the forest area was wet and cold.
“The mother and four cubs are very healthy. They are under e-surveillance 24/7 so that we can keep watch over her cubs and make sure they are okay. Leopards normally have the tendency to sleep in the day and hunt at night. But this leopardess does the opposite. She feeds in the night when her cubs are awake and hunts during the day time. She has been very gentle and she did not harm the forest department team or the villagers,” Chavan said.
He also said, “She shifted her cubs one by one by carrying them in her mouth to the jungle. We are still surveilling her moves to make sure there is no trouble.”
ANI also shared a video of the incident on Twitter:
The adorable video has gone viral, melting hearts of netizens:
However, some users expressed concerns over the fact that wild animals are giving birth in human establishments.
According to the Ranthambore National Park, the Indian Leopard is a vulnerable species listed on the IUCN Red List because of its declining population.