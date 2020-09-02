Last month, an adorable video of a mother leopard with her babies playing around in a hut in had gone viral on social media. Notably, the leopardess had given birth to four cubs inside a tiny hut in Maharashtra’s Nashik on August 18. Also Read - Waited For 2 Hours to Get the Perfect Shot: Pune Photographer on Viral Black Leopard Picture

Now, after 15 days, the leopardess carried each of her new offspring to the jungle one by one, by carrying them in her mouth.

According to Forest Officer Tushar Chavan, the leopard had come to the village to give birth as it was the monsoon season and the forest area was wet and cold.

“The mother and four cubs are very healthy. They are under e-surveillance 24/7 so that we can keep watch over her cubs and make sure they are okay. Leopards normally have the tendency to sleep in the day and hunt at night. But this leopardess does the opposite. She feeds in the night when her cubs are awake and hunts during the day time. She has been very gentle and she did not harm the forest department team or the villagers,” Chavan said.

He also said, “She shifted her cubs one by one by carrying them in her mouth to the jungle. We are still surveilling her moves to make sure there is no trouble.”

ANI also shared a video of the incident on Twitter:

#WATCH: A leopard that gave birth to four cubs inside a hut in Igatpuri area of Nashik last month, shifted to the jungle with her cubs yesterday. (Video Source: Forest Department) #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/FT8NNyNU4y — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

The adorable video has gone viral, melting hearts of netizens:

Interesting to notice that she took around 4 hours to come back for 2nd cub and only 2 min for 3rd one. Shows that she took 4 hours to find next safe place for her cubs and ended up finalising one which was only 1 min distance away from current one. Quite Fascinating! — Jayender Singh (@jayender_singh) September 2, 2020

Something to learn from the leopard – live and let live – humans have a lot to learn from animals about ecosystem — Partha (@380arjun) September 2, 2020

This is so cute. Though they r one of the most ferocious animals but the cubd looks so cute.

Maybe we can name them on our fallen soldiers name bcoz there is no one more ferece than the ppl of the armed forces #WednesdayWisdom #COVID19 #GalwanValley — Subham mukherjee (@msubham03) September 2, 2020

She is beautiful mum!

Good news finally she is home 😇 — Raman (@ulta_lota) September 2, 2020

Beauty of mother and instincts are unbelievable — Deepak Sondur (@DeepakSondur) September 2, 2020

However, some users expressed concerns over the fact that wild animals are giving birth in human establishments.

According to the Ranthambore National Park, the Indian Leopard is a vulnerable species listed on the IUCN Red List because of its declining population.