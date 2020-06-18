Rae Bareli: As a British historian famously said, ”Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” Well, it is no secret that corruption is still a way of life in our country, with many reports claiming that more than half of Indians pay bribes in order to get their work done or get out of trouble. Also Read - Was Denied Selection Once Because my Father Refused to Pay Bribe, Reveals Virat Kohli

And sadly, the police officers who are supposed to protect the law are more than often seen demanding bribes.

In one such recent incident that has come to light, a police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district has been suspended after his audio clip, in which he is heard giving ‘lessons’ in corruption to his subordinates went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the 3.59-minute audio clip, Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kheero police station, Mani Shankar Tiwari is heard telling his subordinates how he managed to run a police outpost because of his connections with an MLA and a minister in the previous government.

Further, Tiwari says, “In charge ka kaam hai management karna, aur aapka apradh karna” (The work of in charge is to manage things, while your work is to commit crime).

He also goes on to brag how he earned lots of money during his stint as a police outpost in-charge of Kalli Paschim in the Kotwali police station.

“Nobody, was able to remove me because of my links with a block pramukh who has a good rapport with a cabinet minister in the previous government,” Tiwari boasts.

After the audio clip went viral, e inspector was suspended with immediate effect and an inquiry has been ordered against him.

(With Agency inputs)