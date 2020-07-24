On Thursday, a heartrending story of a man in Himachal Pradesh who sold his cow, the only source of income of his family, to buy a smartphone for his children’s education, went viral. Moved by his sacrifice, help poured in from different quarters, as people came forward to provide monthly assistance to the family for education of their children. Also Read - Sacrifice For Education: Himachal Man Sells Cow to Buy Smartphone For Online Studies of His Children

One of them was film star Sonu Sood, who in recent months has emerged as the saviour of the poor and suffering and selflessly helped thousands of migrant workers and students reach their homes.

After reading about the plight of the man in a news article, Sonu offered to help get the cows back and asked for the man’s contact details on Twitter.

”Let’s get this guy’s cows back. Can someone send his details please,” he wrote on Twitter.

As per a Tribune report, Sonu Sood transferred money to the man’s account after obtaining details from the reporter.

People on Twitter were all praises for the actor and appreciated him going one step further, and coming to the rescue of the poverty-stricken man.

An actor alone doing so much for the poor of our coutry imagine how much could have done by our so called millionaire politicians…I salute Sonu Sood Sir to the core of my heart may God give u more health n wealth in return of ur good deeds..❣

Notably, Kuldeep Kumar was forced to sell his cow, a substantial source of income, for just Rs 6,000 to buy a smartphone so that his two children could attend online classes.

“With the switch from classroom teaching to online education, teachers are putting pressure on us that if you want to pursue education for your children, you have to buy a device. With no means of getting a smartphone with our meagre means, we finally decided to sell a cow,” he said.