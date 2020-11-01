New Delhi: In a bid to break the stigma and common misconceptions surrounding the topic of menstruation, India and Rajasthan Royals’ cricketer Robin Uthappa on Saturday hosted a rapid-fire quiz with three players from his Indian Premier League (IPL) team. A video clip of the quiz has been shared by the official Twitter handle of the team, after which they have received much praise by netizens. Also Read - KKR vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction Dream11 IPL 2020: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals T20 Match 54 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7.30 PM IST November 1 Sunday

The video clip was shared with a caption 'Things you don't see everyday! A conversation of honesty, information & breaking the stigma. We did it and so can you – let's talk periods." It features Rahul Tewatia, Jos Buttler and David Miller answering Uthappa's questions about menstruation.

In the video, Uthappa can be seen asking his team mates questions like, " Why do periods occur?", " What was the first thing your were told about periods and how old were you then?", "What is the weirdest superstition or stigma related to menstruation that you've heard?"

Take a look at how the players performed in the quiz:

Things you don’t see everyday! 🙌 A conversation of honesty, information & breaking the stigma. We did it and so can you – let’s talk periods. 💗🗣️#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily | @NiineIndia pic.twitter.com/rPbXrE4phD — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) October 31, 2020

The video is a part of Rajasthan Royals partnership with feminine hygiene products brand Niine India that aims in discussing topics that are often seen as a taboo. Royals are the first IPL team to have partnered with a feminine hygiene products brand.

Speaking about this partnership in the month of August, Rajasthan Royals’ Executive Chairman, Ranjit Barthakur said: “IPL is a fantastic commodity which is loved and watched by millions around the world, we at Rajasthan Royals, through this partnership look to be the drivers of change both on and off the field during the IPL, sending out a resounding message of change on the biggest of stages.”