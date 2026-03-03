Home

‘Life is unpredictable’: Rapido driver turns out to be man’s class topper, says, ‘won’t charge you’; heartwarming interaction goes viral

Viral News: Life has an unusual way of turning upside down. While studying in schools, most of the time, we used to believe that those who attain the top positions end up becoming doctors, engineers, and scientists. However, a viral post just proves that it’s not really true. A man booked a Rapido, and to his surprise, the driver turned out to be his class topper once. You can check the viral post here.

The viral post features an interaction between a Rapido driver and a man. When the man booked an ordinary Rapido ride, he never imagined that the ride would become one of the most extraordinary ones of his life. It’s because the driver who came to pick him up for the ride was his class topper, Chandan. When the two saw each other, they shared a heartwarming interaction. The man named Umar asked him the reason for driving Rapido, to which he mentioned that life doesn’t go as we plan it. He also joked about not worrying, as he won’t charge Umar for the ride.

The viral post hints at the unpredictability of life. It has struck a chord online.

The booking got confirmed. The rider’s name showed: Chandan. At first, he ignored it. Then he paused… Could this be our class topper… pic.twitter.com/qgNlKjcKPx — Bharat Mata Ke Sewak (@PatrioticSoul33) March 2, 2026

The post was shared on X with the caption, “He booked a Rapido in a hurry… never imagining the rider would be his own class topper. Umar was getting late, so he quickly booked a ride. The booking got confirmed. The rider’s name showed: Chandan. At first, he ignored it. Then he paused… Could this be our class topper Chandan? He checked again. Yes, it was him.”

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Seeing the class topper working as a Rapido rider can make the heart feel a little sad. The one everyone thought would reach big heights is now riding people to their destinations. It reminds us that life doesn’t always follow the plans we make. But Chandan’s calm smile shows real strength. He didn’t lose his dignity. Honest work is never small,” and another wrote, “Life isn’t a marksheet. It’s how you adapt that defines you.”

