For years, scientists have explored the possibility of finding life on other planets especially Mars and now, researchers have confirmed the presence of three more lakes on the red planet.

New research published on Monday in the journal Nature Astronomy indicates that there really is a buried reservoir of super salty water near the Mars' south pole. The discovery was made using radar data from the European Space Agency's (ESA) orbiting Mars Express spacecraft.

The findings reveal that these lakes are spread over about 75,000 square kilometres, which is roughly one-fifth the size of Germany. The water is thought to be very salty in order for it to remain liquid at cold temperatures.

“It follows the detection of a single subsurface lake in the same region in 2018 – which, if confirmed, would be the first body of liquid water ever detected on the red planet and a possible habitat for life,” the report said.

Scientists say that a lake would significantly improve the likelihood that Mars might harbour microscopic life of its own and these findings could be key in the search for alien life on the planet.

“Mars was once warmer and wetter with water flowing across the surface, much like early Earth. While it is not possible for water to remain stable on the surface today, the new result opens the possibility that an entire system of ancient lakes might exist underground, perhaps millions or even billions of years old. They would be ideal locations to search for evidence of life on Mars, albeit very difficult to reach,” the researchers said.