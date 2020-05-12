It has been over 45 days days since all passenger train services were cancelled following the outbreak of the coronavirus in the country. Now, with the situation easing a bit, the government has allowed transport like trains and buses to start plying. The Indian Railways has allowed limited services to resume, and a number of Shramik Special trains have been operationalised. Also Read - Passenger Trains Back on Track From Today: Timings, Stations And Other Key Details Here

While making the announcement about services resuming, the Indian Railways took to Twitter and penned a poem about how it did not stop functioning during the Emergency or during the war and is gearing up to deliver again. It also wrote about how it is the lifeline of the country and is standing ready at the station to serve and reunite loved ones again. Also Read - Mandatory Face Masks, Aarogya Setu App And Many More: After Trains, Govt Likely to Resume Domestic Flight Operation

The Railways had started running Shramik Special trains from May 1. On Tuesday, three new trains left from New Delhi headed to Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Dibrugarh (Assam) and Bengaluru with a total of 3,461 passengers.

There are five other trains that are being operated from other parts of the country with their final destination being Delhi. The trains will originate from Howrah, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, Rajendranagar and Bengaluru.

The railways has issued a time-table for trains to be run between May 12 and May 20. These daily, weekly or bi-weekly trains will run between New Delhi and all major cities of the country — Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.