Unbelievable! Lightning Hits Christ The Redeemer, One Of The Seven Wonders| See Viral Pics

Rio de Janerio: Just like in the movies, the 100 feet Jesus statue in Brazil was as if taken over by some supreme power for a jiffy when lightning bolt struck. The images since the incident have gone

Updated: February 12, 2023 6:32 PM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Jigyasa Sahay

Rio de Janerio: Just like in the movies, the 100 feet Jesus statue in Brazil was as if taken over by some supreme power for a jiffy when lightning bolt struck. The images since the incident have gone viral and will totally make for a jaw-dropping moment. Like a dramatic scene, Christ The Redeemer was hit by bolt of lightning straight to the head of the statue. Thanks to digital era, the astounding moment was caught on camera and shared on social media on February 10.

Christ The Redeemer Lightning Viral Pics

Isn’t it just like the movies!

he mind-blowing image was captured by Fernando Braga. Since posting, it has gone viral with over 6 million views. The image has been liked more than 183k times.

Did Jesus Turn Into Thor? Lightening Hits Christ The Redeemer One Of The Seven Wonders| See Unbelievable  Pics

Published Date: February 12, 2023 5:58 PM IST

Updated Date: February 12, 2023 6:32 PM IST

