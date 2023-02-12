Unbelievable! Lightning Hits Christ The Redeemer, One Of The Seven Wonders| See Viral Pics
Rio de Janerio: Just like in the movies, the 100 feet Jesus statue in Brazil was as if taken over by some supreme power for a jiffy when lightning bolt struck. The images since the incident have gone
Rio de Janerio: Just like in the movies, the 100 feet Jesus statue in Brazil was as if taken over by some supreme power for a jiffy when lightning bolt struck. The images since the incident have gone viral and will totally make for a jaw-dropping moment. Like a dramatic scene, Christ The Redeemer was hit by bolt of lightning straight to the head of the statue. Thanks to digital era, the astounding moment was caught on camera and shared on social media on February 10.
Also Read:
Christ The Redeemer Lightning Viral Pics
View this post on Instagram
You may like to read
Lightning struck Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2023
[more📷by Fernando Braga: https://t.co/xSDfq7x5Z3] pic.twitter.com/FLr25VhLEB
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2023
Isn’t it just like the movies!
Lightning struck Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro on February 10, 2023
[more📷by Fernando Braga: https://t.co/xSDfq7x5Z3] pic.twitter.com/FLr25VhLEB
— Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 11, 2023
View this post on Instagram
he mind-blowing image was captured by Fernando Braga. Since posting, it has gone viral with over 6 million views. The image has been liked more than 183k times.
Did Jesus Turn Into Thor? Lightening Hits Christ The Redeemer One Of The Seven Wonders| See Unbelievable Pics
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.