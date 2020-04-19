Are your parents really brown if they do not diss your urge for mental therapy with the age old question “what will people think?” or are they really Indian if aunties start using filters or do not talk savagely to you? Creating awareness around mental health and removing the stigma around therapy in her own light-hearted way, NBC’s talk show host and sensational YouTuber Lilly Singh just dropped another comic video on brown parents that is sure to leave your ribs tickling. Also Read - Lilly Singh Still 'Owes Her Hats' But Confesses it Makes Her Head Ache, Reveals Her Go to Look

Taking to her YouTube channel, the diva, who rose to fame with her pseudo name Superwoman, shared the video titled "Brown Parents Don't Believe in Therapy." Lilly wrote, "It's so weird that my Indian parents don't believe in therapy, even though they're the reason I go! Jokes aside, I grew up in a culture that didn't really talk about mental health and I'm trying to change that and address the stigma. Did you experience something similar in another culture? Let's talk about it and make sure we're all mentally healthy during this difficult time. Love you, Lilly x " Sharing a clip of the same on her Instagram handle, Lilly's video crossed over 6 lakh views already while still going strong. She captioned it, "Brown parents be like …😂. You're going to emotionally scar me mom and dad. What will my therapist think?! • Click the link in bio to watch the full video! Doooo it. Let's be real, you ain't doing anything else. You're still in your pjs… better yet, show your parents, so they can completely deny that they do this haha! (sic)."

Always cracking up fans in a jiffy, it is beyond imagination to think that YouTube sensation and chat show host Lilly Singh might also have a dull day which she recently did but not before finding her way out. Setting the example for the rest of the entertainers and netizens out there, Lilly shared a super cool and strong admission which is hands down our quarantine motivation. In it, Lilly elaborated on how mean comments keep flooding in and continue to drain her but gratitude and love for those who appreciate her work is the way forward.

She ditched her pseudo name, Superwoman, last year. Lilly Singh‘s latest feat as the host of NBC’s talk show has done little to amp her outlook as a mature adult as she continues to be recognised for her unmatchable sense of humour. The star’s A Little Late with Lilly Singh streams on NBC at the 1:30 am spot. It was aired in India on September 21 and has been a major hit to amp up her fan list.