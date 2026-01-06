Limping video of Venezuelan President Maduro before first court appearance in US goes viral | WATCH

Home

Maduro has been seized by US forces under the charges of narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns.

Viral news: The recent operation of the United States has brought the Venezuelan president and his wife into the spotlight. President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, were seized by the US forces under the relevant charges of narco-terrorism. Recently, a viral video showed the deposed President Maduro slightly limping while wearing beige-coloured trousers, a khaki jacket, and orange shoes. If you’ve still not seen the video, you can find it here.

The ousted president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, was taken to the courtroom by the law enforcement department. During this time, he was seen handcuffed and was slightly limping. The video was shared by Fox News on X with the caption, “Nicolás Maduro surrounded by heavy security as he is transported to New York City court ahead of his arraignment.”

BREAKING: Nicolás Maduro surrounded by heavy security as he is transported to New York City court ahead of his arraignment.

The United States’ forces conducted an intense operation in Venezuela with the aim of capturing President Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. According to Reuters, the US President Donald Trump, in a press conference, said, “We will run the country until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition. We can’t take a chance that someone else takes over Venezuela who doesn’t have the interests of Venezuelans in mind.”

Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism, cocaine importation conspiracy, possession of destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess machine guns. According to the reports of CBS News, President Maduro in the courtroom said, “I’m innocent. I’m not guilty. I’m a decent man, the president of my country,” through an interpreter.

