Lion Attacks Keeper, Drags Him Away In Bush, Shocking Video Emerges

Lion Attacks Keeper, Drags Him Away In Bush, Shocking Video Emerges

Animals have always intrigued and interested humans who want to know more and more about them.

Big cats like lions, tigers, and leopards are not regular pets like a cat or a dog.

Nature is beautiful and it never fails to amaze and enthrall us with its frolics. The same goes for animals, one of the most stunning and marvelous creations of nature. Animals have always intrigued and interested humans who want to know more and more about them. To study them, people have to spend time with them and interact. Sometimes this interface goes on smoothly, but sometimes it can take an ugly turn, as shown in this video.

The video shows an elderly man walking towards a fully grown lion in what looks like a big enclosure. After taking a few steps forward, the man turns his back towards the lion and starts to run. The lion lunges on him and drags him by his back like a toy and disappears into the bush. Meanwhile, the frantic screams of a woman can be heard pleading for help while the man whimpers.

The video is shared on Twitter by Terrifying Nature @TerrifyingNatur with the caption, “Terrifying moment lion savagely attacks British park owner”.

Terrifying moment lion savagely attacks British park owner pic.twitter.com/s3sPHjAwyx — Terrifying Nature (@TerrifyingNatur) April 28, 2023

It has been accentuated numerous times by wildlife experts and animal trainers that big cats like lions, tigers, and leopards are not regular pets like a cat or a dog. It is very dangerous to keep them as pets and intermingle with them no matter for how long you have known each other because they are ferocious hunters by their predisposition.

