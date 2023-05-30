Home

Lion Cub Caressing Mom Is All Hearts And Love: Watch Beautiful Video

Mother and her children share a unique bond that is beyond any comprehension and understanding.

Lion Baby And Mom: Love is a universal language that transcends all barriers and maternity is above all the relations. Mother and her children share a unique bond that is beyond any comprehension and understanding. As said it surpasses all barriers, here is a very beautiful and heart-touching video of a lion cub walking up to its mother who is lying down and he starts caressing her with utmost love and affection, and the mother reciprocates by embracing and cuddling him with her arms wrapped gently around him.

The video is captioned “home is where your mother is” and nothing else cannot be true and so perfect than this.

Some time back, we shared a video of a tiger attacking an elephant with a mahout and a tourist on its back. Reports suggest that it was a tigress who was hiding in the long bushes with her cubs.

When she saw an elephant coming towards her babies, she simply attacked the elephant. Otherwise, they will never take a full-grown pachyderm.

Earlier this month, we also shared a piece of news from the Delhi Zoo about the Royal Bengal Tigress (RBT) Siddhi who gave birth to five cubs, two alive and three stillborn and that both cubs are attended to by the mother. The mother tigress and her cubs are being kept under the surveillance of CCTV Cameras and regularly monitored by the zoo staff.

