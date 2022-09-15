Lion Vs Tiger Fight: The lion enjoys the title of the undisputed king of the jungle. So the answer to “lion vs tiger who would win” should be obvious, right? That lions are the kings, so they should win. However, according to studies, the don of the jungle – the tiger – is more likely to win against a lion. Scientists say that in a fight between a Bengal tiger and an African lion, there is a 90 per cent chance that the tiger will win. A tiger is slightly faster than a lion, arguably more ferocious, and more agile. A tiger is also 5 per cent taller and 8 per cent heavier than a lion.Also Read - Viral Video: Lion Teases Sleeping Lioness, Her Angry Reaction Will Make Him Regret It For Life. Watch

That is why this video is so fascinating to watch as the two biggest cats can be seen engaging in an intense ‘do or die’ battle. The video was shared on YouTube by the channel ‘Nepal H20’ a few years and went viral with over 38 million views and has now resurfaced on social media. The deadly fight starts with the tiger’s surprise attack on the lion. Then begins one of the craziest animal fights caught on camera. The lion gets angry after the tiger’s attack and counter-attacks him by clawing him. Both the felines try to run away from each other but as they find climbing upwards difficult, they find no escape from each other. Also Read - Lioness Enters Party, Climbs Tree To Attack Guest. Viral Video Stuns Netizens. Watch

This is when the fight to death escalates, as there’s only one choice left for both the lion and tiger, to do or die. The two big cats can be brutally clawing and biting each other in an attempt to kill one another. The tiger, who happens to be two years younger than the lion, starts blacking out because of the sudden use of energy in a very short time. The lion did not fall to the ground, he did face more damages than the tiger as he had multiple injuries in his body and near his eye. The lion started to attack again but the almost-unconscious tiger fought back. The lion was also extremely tired from the fight and could not continue to battle in a injured state so he ran away. Also Read - Viral Video: Lioness Gets Stuck In Massive Stampede Of Zebras, Reminds Netizens of Lion King. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LION VS TIGER FIGHT TO DEATH HERE:

What do you think, who was the winner in the fight?